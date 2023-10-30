- Potential fix for bug where game periodically freezes when a confused enemy defeats the enemy in front
- Fixed end-game bug where enemies give 0 exp after clearing a specific condition
- Slightly increased the time before a dropped item disappears
Aria and the Crystal Kingdom update for 30 October 2023
Update Notes for v1.0.14 on October 30
