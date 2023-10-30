 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Aria and the Crystal Kingdom update for 30 October 2023

Update Notes for v1.0.14 on October 30

Share · View all patches · Build 12575331 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Potential fix for bug where game periodically freezes when a confused enemy defeats the enemy in front
  • Fixed end-game bug where enemies give 0 exp after clearing a specific condition
  • Slightly increased the time before a dropped item disappears

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2061851 Depot 2061851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link