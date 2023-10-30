Hi Everyone,
In Version 0.7, a new mode: Hypervariant is added into the game! You may enter this mode after collecting all stars in corresponding levels. In Hypervariant Mode, enemies will have a random enhancement every a period of time passes. To against the enhanced enemies, each items will also attach a random ability increase. There will be 5 Hypervariant Levels in each stage.
Next, there is a new system: Monster Cards! In Hypervariant mode, there will have chance dropping a card after killing a monster. The drop rate will be increase when you challenging a higher Hypervariant Level. Each card provide a tiny ability up permanently and those increase are stackable.
In addition, a new character: Card Fighter is added into the game! Card Fighter is a character with Very High Critical Damage.
Also, there is a Little Change on Environment Outlook!
Lastly, there are some new items and modifications come with this version. Please feel free to check it out!
New Features
- Add New Mode: Hypervariant
- Add New System: Monster Cards
- Add New Character: Card Fighter
- Add 12 New Magic Items
- Add 3 New Craftable Items
- Add 4 New Achievements
Modifications
- Unlimited redraw chance for magic items when level up
- Choice of crafting items increase from 4 to 5
- Modify Damage Text Display
- Health Steal of Vampire modified from 0.5% to 0.2%
- Attack Speed increase of Light Feather modified from 20 to 15
- Attack Speed increase of Dagger modified from 20 to 15
- Attack Speed increase of Ribbon modified from 25 to 20
- Final Attack Speed increase of Speed Potion modified from 80 to 75
- Walk Speed decrease of Weird Mushroom modified from 10 to 15
- Experience gain of Piggy Bank modified from 5 to 10
- Experience gain of Grand Crystal modified from 10 to 15
- Knockback Force of Turtle Shell modified from 10 to 15
- Knockback Force of Spiked Mace modified from 3 to 5
- Knockback Force of Torch modified from 3 to 5
- Knockback Force of Staff modified from 3 to 5
- Fire Damage of Torch modified from 25% to 2
- Lightning Damage of Staff modified from 25% to 2
- Handgun decrease 10% Attack Speed
- Pick also increase 1 Physical Damage
- Logging Saw become Craftable Item
- Combat Manual become Craftable Item
- Book of Magic become Craftable Item
Bugs Fix
- Fix start page button may appear on other page
- Fix Magic Crystal effect did not apply to Piggy Bank & Grand Crystal
Changed files in this update