In Woods update for 30 October 2023

Hypervariant

Share · View all patches · Build 12575042 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Everyone,

In Version 0.7, a new mode: Hypervariant is added into the game! You may enter this mode after collecting all stars in corresponding levels. In Hypervariant Mode, enemies will have a random enhancement every a period of time passes. To against the enhanced enemies, each items will also attach a random ability increase. There will be 5 Hypervariant Levels in each stage.

Next, there is a new system: Monster Cards! In Hypervariant mode, there will have chance dropping a card after killing a monster. The drop rate will be increase when you challenging a higher Hypervariant Level. Each card provide a tiny ability up permanently and those increase are stackable.

In addition, a new character: Card Fighter is added into the game! Card Fighter is a character with Very High Critical Damage.

Also, there is a Little Change on Environment Outlook!

Lastly, there are some new items and modifications come with this version. Please feel free to check it out!

New Features

  • Add New Mode: Hypervariant
  • Add New System: Monster Cards
  • Add New Character: Card Fighter
  • Add 12 New Magic Items
  • Add 3 New Craftable Items
  • Add 4 New Achievements

Modifications

  • Unlimited redraw chance for magic items when level up
  • Choice of crafting items increase from 4 to 5
  • Modify Damage Text Display
  • Health Steal of Vampire modified from 0.5% to 0.2%
  • Attack Speed increase of Light Feather modified from 20 to 15
  • Attack Speed increase of Dagger modified from 20 to 15
  • Attack Speed increase of Ribbon modified from 25 to 20
  • Final Attack Speed increase of Speed Potion modified from 80 to 75
  • Walk Speed decrease of Weird Mushroom modified from 10 to 15
  • Experience gain of Piggy Bank modified from 5 to 10
  • Experience gain of Grand Crystal modified from 10 to 15
  • Knockback Force of Turtle Shell modified from 10 to 15
  • Knockback Force of Spiked Mace modified from 3 to 5
  • Knockback Force of Torch modified from 3 to 5
  • Knockback Force of Staff modified from 3 to 5
  • Fire Damage of Torch modified from 25% to 2
  • Lightning Damage of Staff modified from 25% to 2
  • Handgun decrease 10% Attack Speed
  • Pick also increase 1 Physical Damage
  • Logging Saw become Craftable Item
  • Combat Manual become Craftable Item
  • Book of Magic become Craftable Item

Bugs Fix

  • Fix start page button may appear on other page
  • Fix Magic Crystal effect did not apply to Piggy Bank & Grand Crystal

