Hi Everyone,

In Version 0.7, a new mode: Hypervariant is added into the game! You may enter this mode after collecting all stars in corresponding levels. In Hypervariant Mode, enemies will have a random enhancement every a period of time passes. To against the enhanced enemies, each items will also attach a random ability increase. There will be 5 Hypervariant Levels in each stage.

Next, there is a new system: Monster Cards! In Hypervariant mode, there will have chance dropping a card after killing a monster. The drop rate will be increase when you challenging a higher Hypervariant Level. Each card provide a tiny ability up permanently and those increase are stackable.



In addition, a new character: Card Fighter is added into the game! Card Fighter is a character with Very High Critical Damage.

Also, there is a Little Change on Environment Outlook!



Lastly, there are some new items and modifications come with this version. Please feel free to check it out!

New Features

Add New Mode: Hypervariant

Add New System: Monster Cards

Add New Character: Card Fighter

Add 12 New Magic Items

Add 3 New Craftable Items

Add 4 New Achievements

Modifications

Unlimited redraw chance for magic items when level up

Choice of crafting items increase from 4 to 5

Modify Damage Text Display

Health Steal of Vampire modified from 0.5% to 0.2%

Attack Speed increase of Light Feather modified from 20 to 15

Attack Speed increase of Dagger modified from 20 to 15

Attack Speed increase of Ribbon modified from 25 to 20

Final Attack Speed increase of Speed Potion modified from 80 to 75

Walk Speed decrease of Weird Mushroom modified from 10 to 15

Experience gain of Piggy Bank modified from 5 to 10

Experience gain of Grand Crystal modified from 10 to 15

Knockback Force of Turtle Shell modified from 10 to 15

Knockback Force of Spiked Mace modified from 3 to 5

Knockback Force of Torch modified from 3 to 5

Knockback Force of Staff modified from 3 to 5

Fire Damage of Torch modified from 25% to 2

Lightning Damage of Staff modified from 25% to 2

Handgun decrease 10% Attack Speed

Pick also increase 1 Physical Damage

Logging Saw become Craftable Item

Combat Manual become Craftable Item

Book of Magic become Craftable Item

Bugs Fix