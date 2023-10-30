 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rooted Playtest update for 30 October 2023

Build 0.0.1.204 AVAILABLE NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 12574935 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The session is now properly terminated when exiting the game through the menu.
  • Spatialization and interaction with Halloween cinematics are fixed (for good!)
  • Halloween loot boxes now appear exclusively in Halloween mode.
  • Fixed the intraction loot box issue.
  • While performing an action, it's no longer possible to play an emote.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2379901 Depot 2379901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link