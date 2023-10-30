- The session is now properly terminated when exiting the game through the menu.
- Spatialization and interaction with Halloween cinematics are fixed (for good!)
- Halloween loot boxes now appear exclusively in Halloween mode.
- Fixed the intraction loot box issue.
- While performing an action, it's no longer possible to play an emote.
Rooted Playtest update for 30 October 2023
Build 0.0.1.204 AVAILABLE NOW!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
