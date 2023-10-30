Fixed minor bugs.
Changed behavior when a crowbar is picked up.
Relaxed conditions for moving to end 2.
Changed the behavior of closets.
滅茶苦茶呪われてるおばあちゃん家 update for 30 October 2023
10/31
Patchnotes
