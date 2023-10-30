PATCH NOTES V1.0074.4694

Here comes another patch to apply more important fixes to the ring balance to stats from enchants. Crit and Dodge remains hard capped to a certain item level for all rings but all other stats now have a soft cap limit based on grade and item level. Divine ring of Karion(legendary status) is a special ring and the only ring in the game that will not be affected by the new scaling in this update.

Here are the patch notes (1.0074.4694):

Tweaks to all rings enchant cap limits for all bonuses except crit and dodge (All rings enchant bonus effect to crit and dodge always capped to a fixed item level)

All rings now has a limit to enchant bonus based on grade and item level

BROKEN (Grade 1) ring bonus effects limit set to 50

COPPER (Grade 2) ring bonus effects limit set to 100

IRON (Grade 3) ring bonus effects cap limit set to 200

GOLD (Grade 4) ring bonus effects cap limit set to 300

MAGICAL (Grade 5) ring bonus effects cap limit set to 400

SUPERIOR (Grade 6) ring bonus effects cap limit set to 500

POWERFUL (Grade 7) ring bonus effects cap limit set to 600

ANCIENT (Grade 8) ring bonus effects cap limit set to 700

DRAGON (Grade 9) ring bonus effects cap limit set to 800

MYTHIC (Grade 10) ring bonus effects cap limit set to 900

Added a new loading screen texture

Savefiles from previous version are compatible

Thanks for your support!