PATCH NOTES V1.0074.4694

Here comes another patch to apply more important fixes to the ring balance to stats from enchants. Crit and Dodge remains hard capped to a certain item level for all rings but all other stats now have a soft cap limit based on grade and item level. Divine ring of Karion(legendary status) is a special ring and the only ring in the game that will not be affected by the new scaling in this update.
Here are the patch notes (1.0074.4694):
- Tweaks to all rings enchant cap limits for all bonuses except crit and dodge (All rings enchant bonus effect to crit and dodge always capped to a fixed item level)
- All rings now has a limit to enchant bonus based on grade and item level
- BROKEN (Grade 1) ring bonus effects limit set to 50
- COPPER (Grade 2) ring bonus effects limit set to 100
- IRON (Grade 3) ring bonus effects cap limit set to 200
- GOLD (Grade 4) ring bonus effects cap limit set to 300
- MAGICAL (Grade 5) ring bonus effects cap limit set to 400
- SUPERIOR (Grade 6) ring bonus effects cap limit set to 500
- POWERFUL (Grade 7) ring bonus effects cap limit set to 600
- ANCIENT (Grade 8) ring bonus effects cap limit set to 700
- DRAGON (Grade 9) ring bonus effects cap limit set to 800
- MYTHIC (Grade 10) ring bonus effects cap limit set to 900
- Added a new loading screen texture
- Savefiles from previous version are compatible
Changed files in this update