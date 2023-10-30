 Skip to content

Tower Walker update for 30 October 2023

PATCH NOTES V1.0074.4694

Share · View all patches · Build 12574837 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here comes another patch to apply more important fixes to the ring balance to stats from enchants. Crit and Dodge remains hard capped to a certain item level for all rings but all other stats now have a soft cap limit based on grade and item level. Divine ring of Karion(legendary status) is a special ring and the only ring in the game that will not be affected by the new scaling in this update.

Here are the patch notes (1.0074.4694):

  • Tweaks to all rings enchant cap limits for all bonuses except crit and dodge (All rings enchant bonus effect to crit and dodge always capped to a fixed item level)
  • All rings now has a limit to enchant bonus based on grade and item level
  • BROKEN (Grade 1) ring bonus effects limit set to 50
  • COPPER (Grade 2) ring bonus effects limit set to 100
  • IRON (Grade 3) ring bonus effects cap limit set to 200
  • GOLD (Grade 4) ring bonus effects cap limit set to 300
  • MAGICAL (Grade 5) ring bonus effects cap limit set to 400
  • SUPERIOR (Grade 6) ring bonus effects cap limit set to 500
  • POWERFUL (Grade 7) ring bonus effects cap limit set to 600
  • ANCIENT (Grade 8) ring bonus effects cap limit set to 700
  • DRAGON (Grade 9) ring bonus effects cap limit set to 800
  • MYTHIC (Grade 10) ring bonus effects cap limit set to 900
  • Added a new loading screen texture
  • Savefiles from previous version are compatible

Thanks for your support!

