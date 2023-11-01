 Skip to content

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide update for 1 November 2023

Hotfix 1.2.3

Rejects

Here are the notes for Hotfix 1.2.3 which just went live on Steam!

  • Fixed a crash which could happen when rapidly switching between wargear presets

  • Fixed an issue where every part of the "Chem-safe rebreather (red)" head gear cosmetic incorrectly appeared in red color

  • Fixed an issue where candles visual effects could appear in first person view when having one of the following Zealot upper body cosmetics equipped:

    • Saintly Lazar's Vestments, Krieg Greatcoat (marked by faith), Saintly Mendicant's Vestments and Saintly Missionary's Vestments

  • Fixed an issue where specific types of male facial hair were incorrectly displayed when equipping the "Incantata MK IVN Obedience Helm" Zealot head gear cosmetic

  • Tooltips for equipped Talents can now be reviewed in the mission lobby screen also when playing on controller

  • Fixed an issue where Talents, Portraits, Frames and Insignias sometimes failed to be visually updated in the mission lobby screen

