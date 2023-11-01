Rejects
Here are the notes for Hotfix 1.2.3 which just went live on Steam!
Fixed a crash which could happen when rapidly switching between wargear presets
Fixed an issue where every part of the "Chem-safe rebreather (red)" head gear cosmetic incorrectly appeared in red color
Fixed an issue where candles visual effects could appear in first person view when having one of the following Zealot upper body cosmetics equipped:
- Saintly Lazar's Vestments, Krieg Greatcoat (marked by faith), Saintly Mendicant's Vestments and Saintly Missionary's Vestments
Fixed an issue where specific types of male facial hair were incorrectly displayed when equipping the "Incantata MK IVN Obedience Helm" Zealot head gear cosmetic
Tooltips for equipped Talents can now be reviewed in the mission lobby screen also when playing on controller
Fixed an issue where Talents, Portraits, Frames and Insignias sometimes failed to be visually updated in the mission lobby screen
Changed files in this update