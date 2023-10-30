Weekly (Sorta) Update: Flashy Minimap, Literally

Hello,
So, sure enough, although I never promised anything, my weekly build update streak ended. This is partly due to the fact I’ve been working on a new trailer and partly my failure as a human being.
Also, this update isn’t terribly exciting either. I’ve shown my game at a few, small more in-person events in the last couple weeks and still felt like I needed to make some changes the beginning sequence to help players understand. I refuse to just put giant text chunks and instead, each time I see someone struggle in a way I don’t want them to struggle, I make inch by inch “concessions” in my “tutorial.”
Anyway, build 0.4.155 is now available.
- Minimap now flashes the first time you get on the whale’s saddle
- New approach for dog damage that I may revert: when they lose their last heart, they buck their riders and auto fly back to whale and cannot be shot down out of the sky and are invincible, unless the red ring count down to 0 and there was no nest available/they couldn’t reach it in time.
- "no hearts" and "no kiting yet" better layout
- New saddle wording on prep list
- Summon whale hint added at fork
- Initializing reticle aim upon equipping tool properly
- Increased item mass and drag on ground
- Increased stick trigger size to large circle
- A bunch of custom behaviors for making_trailer purposes, but should be quarantined behind the making_trailer check
- Solar panel absorption visuals
- Fixed ladder facing direction bug
- Summoned dogs try to pick nest right away now
- Battery visuals made
- Suns at the treehouse finally
- Buried key
- Whale parking added at fork
Changed files in this update