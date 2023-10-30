Weekly (Sorta) Update: Flashy Minimap, Literally

Hello,

So, sure enough, although I never promised anything, my weekly build update streak ended. This is partly due to the fact I’ve been working on a new trailer and partly my failure as a human being.

Also, this update isn’t terribly exciting either. I’ve shown my game at a few, small more in-person events in the last couple weeks and still felt like I needed to make some changes the beginning sequence to help players understand. I refuse to just put giant text chunks and instead, each time I see someone struggle in a way I don’t want them to struggle, I make inch by inch “concessions” in my “tutorial.”

Anyway, build 0.4.155 is now available.