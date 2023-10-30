 Skip to content

Backrooms Descent: Horror Game update for 30 October 2023

Small Update

Build 12574792

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed:

  • Fixed issue with the SkinStealer
  • Various bugs fixed
  • Fixed problem with lighting

Updates:

  • You can now choose the server you'd like to play at!
  • Notes can now be closed with escape/Tab
  • Improvements on the menu UI
  • Italian and Polish added

