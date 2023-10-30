Small Update

Fixed:
- Fixed issue with the SkinStealer
- Various bugs fixed
- Fixed problem with lighting
Updates:
- You can now choose the server you'd like to play at!
- Notes can now be closed with escape/Tab
- Improvements on the menu UI
- Italian and Polish added
