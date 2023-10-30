 Skip to content

Stormworks: Build and Rescue update for 30 October 2023

v1.9.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix - fixed fluid jet particle trails
Fix - fixed water flow for handheld hoses
Fix - fixed jet engine combustion sound effects
Rework - reduced rate of leaks due to damage x10

