- Nursery and Temple's Room are stable now
- A circular indicator appears where to stand to trigger volumetrics
- Extended finger position for puzzles, to improve puzzle interaction
- Hands no longer stuck on snapped objects
- Added tutorial text on the Spirit board, to explain how to use planchette
- Martine Burden's body now visibly falls down the stairs
- More natural timing of VO lines for music boxes & Stauf chronicles
- Lantern can no longer drop out of players hands
- Added tips for the loading screen
- Stauf VO on Start menu
- Height offset for players
- Adjustable Vignette speed and radius
- Music boxes keep their level of volume
- Menu pointer also adheres to dominant hand selection
- Profile screen shows progression per profile
- Faster Smooth Rotation setting
- Subtitles follow camera movement more quickly
- Music boxes no longer stop playing when you swap it between hands
- Smaller head collision so it's more unlikely to trigger the "out of bounds" message
- Clearer "out of bounds" message, no longer refers to play space
- Several texture look sharper (saved child painting, cockroach trail)
- Spirit Board more legible
- More atmospheric animations and creepy crawlies
- Additional set dressing
The 7th Guest VR update for 31 October 2023
Halloween Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
