The 7th Guest VR update for 31 October 2023

Halloween Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12574740 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Nursery and Temple's Room are stable now
  • A circular indicator appears where to stand to trigger volumetrics
  • Extended finger position for puzzles, to improve puzzle interaction
  • Hands no longer stuck on snapped objects
  • Added tutorial text on the Spirit board, to explain how to use planchette
  • Martine Burden's body now visibly falls down the stairs
  • More natural timing of VO lines for music boxes & Stauf chronicles
  • Lantern can no longer drop out of players hands
  • Added tips for the loading screen
  • Stauf VO on Start menu
  • Height offset for players
  • Adjustable Vignette speed and radius
  • Music boxes keep their level of volume
  • Menu pointer also adheres to dominant hand selection
  • Profile screen shows progression per profile
  • Faster Smooth Rotation setting
  • Subtitles follow camera movement more quickly
  • Music boxes no longer stop playing when you swap it between hands
  • Smaller head collision so it's more unlikely to trigger the "out of bounds" message
  • Clearer "out of bounds" message, no longer refers to play space
  • Several texture look sharper (saved child painting, cockroach trail)
  • Spirit Board more legible
  • More atmospheric animations and creepy crawlies
  • Additional set dressing

