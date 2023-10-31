0️⃣ PATCH 0.816 0️⃣

Share · View all patches · Build 12574689 · Last edited 31 October 2023 – 17:06:34 UTC by Wendy

Several gameplay improvements in today's patch!

PATCH NOTES 0.816

[Gameplay changes]

Crossbow weapon: fixed regression on "blocked by walls" not working

Leafblower weapon: now blocked by walls

Leafblower weapon: now reacts with Nero's Boots Of Fire Ability

Mulan's Ability (Hu) was nerfed (was OP)

Fixed: Heavy Leeches (Level 9) - if enemy tier is guardian or higher, enemy speed can not go below 50%

Abe's Barrier ability: it now blocks the Giant Plant Guardian in Stone Age

Abe's Barrier ability: it now stops enemy bullets

Under the hood changes to support character downgrades (wtf!?)

[QoL]

Shrinker weapon: reduced light intensity

Fixed: gold rolling time when shopping is too long

Performance optimizations

Updated localizations

