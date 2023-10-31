 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Time Survivors: Chapter 0 update for 31 October 2023

0️⃣ PATCH 0.816 0️⃣

Share · View all patches · Build 12574689 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Several gameplay improvements in today's patch!

PATCH NOTES 0.816

[Gameplay changes]

  • Crossbow weapon: fixed regression on "blocked by walls" not working
  • Leafblower weapon: now blocked by walls
  • Leafblower weapon: now reacts with Nero's Boots Of Fire Ability
  • Mulan's Ability (Hu) was nerfed (was OP)
  • Fixed: Heavy Leeches (Level 9) - if enemy tier is guardian or higher, enemy speed can not go below 50%
  • Abe's Barrier ability: it now blocks the Giant Plant Guardian in Stone Age
  • Abe's Barrier ability: it now stops enemy bullets
  • Under the hood changes to support character downgrades (wtf!?)

[QoL]

  • Shrinker weapon: reduced light intensity
  • Fixed: gold rolling time when shopping is too long
  • Performance optimizations
  • Updated localizations

Follow Time Survivors from the Steam page to never miss any updates on the game!

Thank you for playing our game

  • Cris, DDT, Lele (Lunar Chili team)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2455501 Depot 2455501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link