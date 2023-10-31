0️⃣ PATCH 0.816 0️⃣

Several gameplay improvements in today's patch!
PATCH NOTES 0.816
[Gameplay changes]
- Crossbow weapon: fixed regression on "blocked by walls" not working
- Leafblower weapon: now blocked by walls
- Leafblower weapon: now reacts with Nero's Boots Of Fire Ability
- Mulan's Ability (Hu) was nerfed (was OP)
- Fixed: Heavy Leeches (Level 9) - if enemy tier is guardian or higher, enemy speed can not go below 50%
- Abe's Barrier ability: it now blocks the Giant Plant Guardian in Stone Age
- Abe's Barrier ability: it now stops enemy bullets
- Under the hood changes to support character downgrades (wtf!?)
[QoL]
- Shrinker weapon: reduced light intensity
- Fixed: gold rolling time when shopping is too long
- Performance optimizations
- Updated localizations
- Cris, DDT, Lele (Lunar Chili team)
