 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zakantosh Cardgame update for 30 October 2023

Version 1.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12574588 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Toaster Graphics Mode
  • Some Visual changes
  • Ingame Rogue and Card Collector Ranking

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2547731 Depot 2547731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2547732 Depot 2547732
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link