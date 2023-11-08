Better Breeding - Update 1.21

Welcome to the latest update notes for Rival Stars Horse Racing: Desktop Edition!

In this round of notes, we cover exciting changes made to Horse Stats and how they are passed down to foals, showcase some exciting new additions to the horse creator menu, as well as introduce and in game Breeding Guide.

Let’s jump into it.

Stats and Inheritance:

Exciting News! Stat Grading is now available with the latest update, version 1.21! Horses are now assigned letter grades (ranging from D for ordinary to A+ for the pinnacle of perfection) to signify their excellence in each stat. You can view these from your usual stat screen.

In 1.21, we've fine-tuned the process of foal stat inheritance, making it less random and increasing the likelihood of a foal having stats averaging those of its parents. - For instance, if the mare has “A+” Speed and the stud has “B” Speed, the foal is likely to have “A” Speed. However, if a foal is born at a higher grade than its parents, its stats won't be as high.

You can swap between letter and numbered stats on any screen stats are available.

Coat Colors and Dilutions

Next time you're in Horse Creator mode, be sure to explore the latest additions in version 1.21, featuring the breathtaking Rich Brown and Flaxen Chestnut coat colors and dilution variants. Don't miss the opportunity to bring these stunning coat colors to life.





But that's not all! While you're checking out the brand-new variety of horse coats, you may notice a handy new addition to the feature. Coat color names and their dilutions are now viewable in Horse Creator mode!

Breeding Guide

Curious about how breeding works? Look no further! The Breeding Guide now provides all the essential information for optimal breeding. You can access the breeding guide from the breeding screen, or on our website. We'll continue expanding the guide with future updates to breeding.

That’s all for this update folks. Thanks for hanging out, don’t forget to check out the community to keep up to date with recent news, and competitions. Until next time, happy Racing/Riding everyone

Change List:

Made adjustments to Stats

Stats now can show as letter grades

Adjusted how stats are passed to foals

Added the Breeding Guide to the Breeding Screen

Added New Coats and Dilutions