OBS Studio 30.0 Release Candidate 2

- Fixed a regression in RC1 that caused crashes and "white screen issues" with browser sources and browser docks when attempting to load webp images [RytoEX/pkviet/tytan652]
- Fixed a regression in RC1 that caused crashes on Windows when trying to change the update channel [derrod]
- Fixed a regression in Beta 1 that caused obs-websocket to have a test mode enabled [RytoEX]
- Fixed a regression in Beta 1 that caused frame render stats to not be logged when stopping an output [derrod]
- Fixed a regression in Beta 1 that could cause blue and red channels to be swapped in PipeWire captures [kkartaltepe]
- Fixed a regression in RC1 on Windows that caused child windows to follow the main window when moved [RytoEX]
- Fixed a regression in RC1 on Windows that caused child windows to resize to their minimum size when the main window was moved [RytoEX]
- Fixed a regression in RC1 on Windows that caused the taskbar icon overlay to be reset if a sub window was opened [RytoEX]
- Fixed a regression in Beta 1 that caused a crash when selecting a window to capture via PipeWire [kkartaltepe]
- Fixed a crash when starting and stopping multiple DeckLink outputs [jpark37]
- Fixed high CPU usage with the new macOS Virtual Camera [jcm93]
- Fixed a bug causing AMF AV1 to have low quality in Simple Output Mode [Penwy]
- Changed v4l2 sources to always use linear alpha blending [SludgePhD]
- Added more logging for QSV [RytoEX]
- Added logging for WASAPI source names on Windows [prgmitchell]
