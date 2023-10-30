 Skip to content

Idle Exorcism Hero update for 30 October 2023

V1.4.1

1.Fix the bug in spell damage calculation
2. Thunder Slash and Furious Pyroblast are adjusted to prioritize attacking targets with higher blood volume.

