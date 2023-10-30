The Sirena Expedition v1.03 is live!

Hello! There's a new build of the game available now. This fixes a major progression blocker that a few people were getting, along with a few smaller QoL fixes:

Fixed the issue where some people were unable to jump up to a certain walkway in one of the puzzle rooms (shortly after you get your new power).

Made the way the game handles slopes and ledges more consistent across all framerates; previously lower framerates would cause you to pop up onto ledges that you couldn't reach at higher framerates, but this is no longer the case. In my testing, all ledges in the game were reachable, but let me know if anything isn't for you, and I'll fix it.

Title screen music now continues playing after starting a game.

Changed how the end of the game deals with saving. Previously it was possible to save in the very last section, but now I've made it so that if you save here, it puts you back at a point where you can game back and look for secrets. Your save game is no longer cleared when you complete the game, so you don't have to start from the beginning again.

Thanks to everyone who's played the game so far, and to everyone who's reported issues!