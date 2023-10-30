Hotfix Patch 163

Patch notes of Steam update #163, released on October 30th, 2023:
Game Modes
-
Battle Royale
- Fixed console variables not resetting at the end of special rounds
Effects
- Fixed players hiding in the Box remain visibile for living enemy players
- Fixed player weapons not rendering in the first person view
- Fixed bullet tracers and muzzle flashes having a slight offset
Miscellaneous
- Fixed client crash caused by breaking of HL2 Combine Helicopters
- Fixed client crash caused by breaking of certain props
- Fixed spectating commands not working during demo playbacks
- Fixed
timeleftcommand stopped working for the clients
Changed files in this update