Jabroni Brawl: Episode 3 update for 30 October 2023

Hotfix Patch 163

Build 12574392

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes of Steam update #163, released on October 30th, 2023:

Game Modes

  • Battle Royale

    • Fixed console variables not resetting at the end of special rounds

Effects

  • Fixed players hiding in the Box remain visibile for living enemy players
  • Fixed player weapons not rendering in the first person view
  • Fixed bullet tracers and muzzle flashes having a slight offset

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed client crash caused by breaking of HL2 Combine Helicopters
  • Fixed client crash caused by breaking of certain props
  • Fixed spectating commands not working during demo playbacks
  • Fixed timeleft command stopped working for the clients

Changed files in this update

