We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for your continued interest in the game, despite the relatively short time since its release. Since day one, we have been committed to improving the game and adding new content through updates. With this update, in addition to bug fixes, we are introducing new content and adding Season 2 to the game. We hope you have enjoyed the first season thoroughly because, according to the newspapers, things are getting a bit chaotic in Kobardde in Season 2, and matters are taking a turn for the worse.

With the Season 2 update, many new types of evidence have been added to the game!

We added new types of evidence to make the cases more enjoyable. We also made some changes to the appearances of existing evidence.

New crime scenes!

With the new season, we've also added many new crime scene scenes to the game. These scenes may contain various clues for the decisions you'll make in the cases. We believe you should pay attention to them.

Is that all?

You can see other details included in this update in the list below.

Some of the evidence duplication issues have been fixed.

The text problem in the prosecutor's viewpoint has been corrected.

Errors occurring during the pre-trial hearing have been resolved.

The issue of the phone ringing multiple times by mistake has been fixed.

Adjustments have been made to the control list in the courtroom scene.

Work has been done to improve performance.

Note: This update can work with your old save file. However, we recommend starting a new game for a better gaming experience.

Besides all of this, we have made a few minor error corrections. If you continue to experience issues or encounter a new error, please don't hesitate to inform us.

Your feedback is very important to us. This way, we can take the game to an even higher level.

You can join our official Discord server for announcements, updates, and special events.

For now, that's all from us, but we will definitely be in touch again soon!

