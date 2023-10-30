Autocast and Performance Improvements

Autocast Mode

This patch enables the much-requested Autocast Mode for skills. Right Click (or use the Y button on the controller) on a skill in the Skill Assignment view to toggle Autocast. Skills on Autocast will automatically be used whenever they are not on cooldown. You still have to aim, though!

Autocast has some caveats:

Skills are used left-to-right, in the invent that this matters (very rare)

Ultimate and Potion skills cannot be autocasted

You cannot violate existing constraints when using Autocast. For example, if you use a channeled ability like Whirlwind, Autocast will fail to use the other attacks on your bar. It will still use instant cooldowns like Warcries, however

Performance

One of the big remaining frame drops was caused by monsters spawning mid-run. Monster spawning now happens when you select your bonus from the Goddess of Fate. This increases the generation time slightly.

I've also added a brief loading pop-up when interacting with the Goddess of Fate to indicate that the level is generating. The pregame loading popup has also been optimized to properly wait until every monster has spawned before letting you proceed