The Voidness is now released out of Early Access! Thank you very much!

Hello everybody. I hope you are all doing well!

The Voidness have now just been released out of Early Access. I really apologize for not doing as much updates as I planned too however, things have been hard since the release of the game.

A few weeks after release, May 1 I was admitted to hospital and was diagnose with a heart condition, so I could not really work on it as much as I should have been. I have spent a few weeks in hospital and been in and out ever since so plans had to be changed. Sorry about that!

I still plan to update the game from time to time, with your feedback and suggestions however I don't see fair to be still in EA since the game is pretty much done and playable with it's story finished. I have done some updates, changes and also improved some things and will be now releasing it out of EA!

The FULL game is now out. The Voidness is out of the void, you could say.

Update v1 includes:

Spelling error fixed (Sorry, my English is bad sometimes)

Updates sounds and audio

FPS lock updated

Updated enemy AI for better navigation.

Compressed some files, making the game smaller in size.

Some volume of some triggers have been decreased.

Fixed bug that made the enemy getting stuck on some obstacles.

Fixed some Issues related to controller and keyboards.

Done some in-game optimizations.

FPS in the game have been increased.

Thank you all for your support, I really appreciate it so much! Hope you all have a great day.