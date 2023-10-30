Hind Weapons Update for Mission Expansion Beta

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update adds the following....

S-8 80mm rockets are now available for the Hind. These come in the B-8V20A 20 round launchers and are available with either S-8KO High Explosive Anti Tank (HEAT) or S-8OFP1 High Explosive Fragmentation (HE) warheads.

The S-8OFP1 HE warhead is excellent against soft and lightly armoured targets and has a very large splash damage zone. However, it has no armour piercing and is therefore less effective against tanks.

The S-8KO HEAT warhead is designed to be used against tanks. It has a much smaller blast radius but does have significant armour piercing capabilities.