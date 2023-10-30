 Skip to content

Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 30 October 2023

Hind Weapons Update for Mission Expansion Beta

Share · View all patches · Build 12574268 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This update adds the following....

  1. S-8 80mm rockets are now available for the Hind. These come in the B-8V20A 20 round launchers and are available with either S-8KO High Explosive Anti Tank (HEAT) or S-8OFP1 High Explosive Fragmentation (HE) warheads.

The S-8OFP1 HE warhead is excellent against soft and lightly armoured targets and has a very large splash damage zone. However, it has no armour piercing and is therefore less effective against tanks.

The S-8KO HEAT warhead is designed to be used against tanks. It has a much smaller blast radius but does have significant armour piercing capabilities.

  1. AT-6A Spiral missile is now available for the Hind. This is a much improved missile over the AT-2B with a maximum range of 5km and an extremely high velocity. These missiles can be carried on either the wing tip or outer hardpoints allowing a maximum of 8 to be carried.

  2. Fixed a slight misalignment of the Hind landing gear

  3. Adjusted smoke trails for most missiles/rockets to reflect low smoke engines.

