Hello, Treasure Hunters!

We're thrilled to announce the spooktacular arrival of the Twilit of the Livin' Pumpks Festival in Barn Finders! Our barns have been transformed into a hauntingly delightful maze of mysteries and treats. Dive into the Halloween spirit as you explore the eerie atmosphere, uncover hidden candies, and trade them for exclusive skins and cash. Will you emerge as the ultimate barn conqueror this Halloween season?

🎃 Barn Finders: Twilit of the Livin' Pumpks Event Highlights:

Candy Hunt: Roam through our barns to discover hidden candies and treasures.



Skin Exchange: Trade your finds for exclusive character skins to stand out in the crowd.



Cash Rewards: Earn in-game currency for every candy you collect.



But that's not all! While you're indulging in the Halloween festivities, don't forget to peek into the future. Curious about what's budding in the world of Farm Simulator? Step into the lush fields of our upcoming game, where you'll have the chance to cultivate a variety of crops, including wheat, rye, corn, and many more autumnal delights.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2334600/Farm_Simulator/

Happy Haunting and Farming,

Your Barn Finders Team 👻🍂🚜