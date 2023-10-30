V0.63.0.6 on BETA

Bugfix:
Fixed multiple issues with the XML reader ignoring various types and properties
Changes:
Changed the water shader once again. (Work in progress, especially underwater)
Old water vs new water:
Changed depots in beta branch