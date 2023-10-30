 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Edengrall update for 30 October 2023

V0.63.0.6 on BETA

Share · View all patches · Build 12574249 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Bugfix:
Fixed multiple issues with the XML reader ignoring various types and properties

Changes:
Changed the water shader once again. (Work in progress, especially underwater)

Old water vs new water:


Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 12574249
Everyday Life Edengrall Content Depot 1220601
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link