Tales of Vogar - Lost Descendants update for 30 October 2023

Biggest update yet!

Share · View all patches · Build 12574195 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update was a long time in the works. Quite a few things changed:
-Rebalancing -> The learning curve was too steep for some players
-Minor dialouge adjustments based on player feedback
-Added additional save points so you don't have to go through a whole dialogue again if you lose a battle
-Minor adjustments for optimized steam deck performance
-1 very rare game breaking bug removed
-Around 10 small bugs crushed that wouldn't break the game but you know. It's patch notes so let's put it all in here :)

Have fun with all the new stuff!

Changed files in this update

