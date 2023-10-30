Biggest update yet!

This update was a long time in the works. Quite a few things changed:

-Rebalancing -> The learning curve was too steep for some players

-Minor dialouge adjustments based on player feedback

-Added additional save points so you don't have to go through a whole dialogue again if you lose a battle

-Minor adjustments for optimized steam deck performance

-1 very rare game breaking bug removed

-Around 10 small bugs crushed that wouldn't break the game but you know. It's patch notes so let's put it all in here :)

Have fun with all the new stuff!