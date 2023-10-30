Update to version 1.0.7

Added:
- Tool option to let tablet pressure affect pen size
- Tool option to let tablet pressure affect eraser size
Fixed:
- Tablet compatibility, works correctly now with tablet pen and with surface pro
- Fixed Brush tool blank spots
- Removed grayed-out menu option for animation window
- Fixed PSD import for an image with only a background color, was coming up blank
- Pressing delete in an edit control of the tile window caused the canvas to be cleared
- Small palette window scroll position taken into account when clicking, correct color is chosen
- Small palette window now scrolls vertically with mouse wheel
- Gradient fill in a selected area didn't always work, just got no fill whatsoever
- Clicking on the Tiled tab when the window pane is collapsed incorrectly opens the animation tab
- Magic wand selection bug fixed
- Fixed onion skin, was enabled always and ignored user setting. Onion skin displayed during animation playback.
