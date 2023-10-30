 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lightcube Pixel Art Editor update for 30 October 2023

Update to version 1.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 12574163 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Tool option to let tablet pressure affect pen size
  • Tool option to let tablet pressure affect eraser size

Fixed:

  • Tablet compatibility, works correctly now with tablet pen and with surface pro
  • Fixed Brush tool blank spots
  • Removed grayed-out menu option for animation window
  • Fixed PSD import for an image with only a background color, was coming up blank
  • Pressing delete in an edit control of the tile window caused the canvas to be cleared
  • Small palette window scroll position taken into account when clicking, correct color is chosen
  • Small palette window now scrolls vertically with mouse wheel
  • Gradient fill in a selected area didn't always work, just got no fill whatsoever
  • Clicking on the Tiled tab when the window pane is collapsed incorrectly opens the animation tab
  • Magic wand selection bug fixed
  • Fixed onion skin, was enabled always and ignored user setting. Onion skin displayed during animation playback.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2554761 Depot 2554761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link