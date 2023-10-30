 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dee-6: Dice Defenders update for 30 October 2023

Update 1.5.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12574148 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Added:

  • new Frankenstein rooms: Shield Converter, Autocannon, Pilot room Mk5
  • new mechanics: dice poisoning (2 new threats + threats in random battles); ability to send poisoned dice to the Infirmary
  • new threat "Eye of Terror"
    Bug fixes:
  • fixed translation for the diversion selection button
  • fixed radio screen at higher resolutions
  • it was possible to repurchase the Oracle in the store, even with the Oracle already active
  • Infirmary hitbox did not match its image
  • the redirection effect did not work with dice moving to the module panel
  • Stasis shot sometimes did not disable the threat ability that provided protection
    Balance changes:
  • "Finisher" requires 8 -> 4 tactics
  • "Living Crystal" requires 6 -> 5 repairmen
  • the maximum dice roll for away missions has been reduced from 10 -> 5 (in random battles)
    Other changes:
  • background objects now appear better on screen
  • the effect of the curse has become clearer

Changed files in this update

Dee-6 Content Depot 1426311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link