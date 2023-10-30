Update 1.5.4

Added:
- new Frankenstein rooms: Shield Converter, Autocannon, Pilot room Mk5
- new mechanics: dice poisoning (2 new threats + threats in random battles); ability to send poisoned dice to the Infirmary
- new threat "Eye of Terror"
Bug fixes:
- fixed translation for the diversion selection button
- fixed radio screen at higher resolutions
- it was possible to repurchase the Oracle in the store, even with the Oracle already active
- Infirmary hitbox did not match its image
- the redirection effect did not work with dice moving to the module panel
- Stasis shot sometimes did not disable the threat ability that provided protection
Balance changes:
- "Finisher" requires 8 -> 4 tactics
- "Living Crystal" requires 6 -> 5 repairmen
- the maximum dice roll for away missions has been reduced from 10 -> 5 (in random battles)
Other changes:
- background objects now appear better on screen
- the effect of the curse has become clearer
