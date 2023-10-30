Arcane Spire Changes

Added P.O.I Checkpoints: Previously, the checkpoints were just trigger boxes, and could not be seen by the player. This caused random lag spikes and led to a widget displaying "Checkpoint Reached." We've made significant improvements - checkpoints are now visible and can be sought out by the player. Note that this enhancement does not replace the option to pause and save the game.

Revamped the Fire Archer Encounter: In the main hall of the Arcane Spire, the fire archer encounter has undergone a complete transformation. Previously, this encounter operated from a top-down perspective, requiring players to avoid a few arrows to eliminate the ice wall blocking the brazier. I've re-created this encounter entirely, providing a fresh and more engaging experience for players.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback! Stay tuned for more updates and improvements in future releases.