Share · View all patches · Build 12574105 · Last edited 30 October 2023 – 18:09:22 UTC by Wendy

New maps and challenges

Added new map blood lake, more powerful enemies and bosses, players need to improve their own stats equipment and skills

Added wearable jewelry, can be forged upgrade

Optimized enemy combat logic

Adjusted the ability damage limit and upgrade strategy

Increased the interaction of small beauty, some important items need to be obtained through small beauty, small beauty becomes more important