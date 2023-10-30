- Add an ascension system, and you can ascend once every 100 reincarnations. Each ascension increases all attributes by 200%.
- Each time you ascend, the equipment level when casting equipment at level 5 is increased. The maximum equipment level is 200.
- Slightly lower the probability of casting high-quality equipment.
- Slightly reduce the drop probability of casting stones.
Idle Exorcism Hero update for 30 October 2023
V1.4.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2631131 Depot 2631131
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update