Idle Exorcism Hero update for 30 October 2023

V1.4.0

V1.4.0

Build 12574103

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Add an ascension system, and you can ascend once every 100 reincarnations. Each ascension increases all attributes by 200%.
  2. Each time you ascend, the equipment level when casting equipment at level 5 is increased. The maximum equipment level is 200.
  3. Slightly lower the probability of casting high-quality equipment.
  4. Slightly reduce the drop probability of casting stones.

