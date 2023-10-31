Lunacid Version 1.0 is released!

Full patch notes will be attached at the bottom.
As Halloween descends upon us, we have finally left Early Access. The game is now feature and level complete with a new coat of polish. I couldn’t not have made the game this nice without all the feedback and testing from the Early Access players, thank you all so much!
There’s still bound to be more bug patches in the future, but mostly I’ll be working on localization in the future. There’s a prequel also in the works, on the old Sword of Moonlight engine, that I’ll give more details on later when it’s closer to completion.
Thank you all so much for the amazing support you’ve given me over the years!
Patch notes:
Smoothed player grounding
Animated ranged weapon crosshair
Made water effects and traversal better
Nerfed Quickstep
Fixed Demi’s elbows
Shop now can display items for sale
New elemental impact effects
Added pronouns to character creation
Added new enemies
Added new levels
Added new weapons
Added new spells
Added Shrimp
Added endings
Added new achievements
Buffed Lanterns
Buffed Steel Lance
Polished Wing’s Rest
Added more signposting
Remade Manual
Added Key Rebinding
Fixed NPC summons floating in air
Fixed Random Enemies mode (Uses name !RANDOM now)
Added more plants
Added Demi/Sheryl jamming
Fixed player portraits in main menu
Removed Flail default form (Animation was incompatible)
Added more spell icons
Added more Mimics when you have a bunch of money
Added more Full Moon only enemies
Changed files in this update