Lunacid Version 1.0 is released!

Full patch notes will be attached at the bottom.

As Halloween descends upon us, we have finally left Early Access. The game is now feature and level complete with a new coat of polish. I couldn’t not have made the game this nice without all the feedback and testing from the Early Access players, thank you all so much!

There’s still bound to be more bug patches in the future, but mostly I’ll be working on localization in the future. There’s a prequel also in the works, on the old Sword of Moonlight engine, that I’ll give more details on later when it’s closer to completion.

Thank you all so much for the amazing support you’ve given me over the years!

Patch notes:

Smoothed player grounding

Animated ranged weapon crosshair

Made water effects and traversal better

Nerfed Quickstep

Fixed Demi’s elbows

Shop now can display items for sale

New elemental impact effects

Added pronouns to character creation

Added new enemies

Added new levels

Added new weapons

Added new spells

Added Shrimp

Added endings

Added new achievements

Buffed Lanterns

Buffed Steel Lance

Polished Wing’s Rest

Added more signposting

Remade Manual

Added Key Rebinding

Fixed NPC summons floating in air

Fixed Random Enemies mode (Uses name !RANDOM now)

Added more plants

Added Demi/Sheryl jamming

Fixed player portraits in main menu

Removed Flail default form (Animation was incompatible)

Added more spell icons

Added more Mimics when you have a bunch of money

Added more Full Moon only enemies