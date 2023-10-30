Battle Bands Early Access Patch #30

You're listening to Riff Radio, and it's time to feed your head!

Early Access Patch #30: The Information Amplification Update brings Match Summary and a Guidebook to help teach players all the ins and outs of Battle Bands, as well as Rockers' Licenses! The Information Amplification Update is also full of bug fixes and balance updates as we prepare for full release!

The Guidebook

The Guidebook comprehensively shows new and old players alike all the information needed to master Battle Bands. Become an expert in all the terms, icons and game mechanics you'll need to rock Riff City to its core!

Match Summary

Another other big feature of this patch is the Match Summary screen, which will now pop up after every match you play! The Match Summary screen lets players learn more about their challenger and where their own weaknesses may be by breaking down key strategies of both bands on the first page, followed by a more granular break down of raw stats on the second page. Remember, the pen is mightier than the guitar (or something like that)! You can also view the Match Summary for any player bands in any ongoing Royale. When on the bracket screen just click the new "Match Summary" icon to view a completed match summary.

Rockers' Licenses

Finally, as you may have noticed from the Match Summary screenshots, we've added customizable Rockers' Licenses! Choose your title, background and sticker to add a little flair to your proof of residence in Riff City. You can change up your license on the Player page of the Compendium.

Credits as a reward for a Tour Victory!

We wanted to add another way for players to earn credits, and decided to award them in Tour Mode. Right now, if you win a Tour run you'll earn 150 credits to spend on outfits in Joe's Variety Shop.

"Freeto's Four Piece" Changes:

"Freeto's Four Piece" has been updated so they do not rely on energy generation but instead "Snackrificial Sharing" buffs Freeto's cards, on top of that the energy levels and costs of some cards have been changed to fit the new crew and buff based Freeto's Four Piece"

Bug Fixes, Balance changes and Quality of Life:

Royale Bot gear updated removing all activatable gears and replacing with bot useable gear.

"Gear Getter" upgrade "Aggressive" replaced with "Protective"

Vendors have been updated to have more variety.

Tutorial text updates to help clarify a few things.

That's all for today's broadcast! Go get on your thinking caps, check out these illuminating new features, and be sure to drop by our discord if you have any notes!

