 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Split square update for 30 October 2023

Split Square 10-30 Patch Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 12574080 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change

Modifying Tutorial

Mark the operation button on the re-roll button as well.

Increase the time the tooltip is shown when entering battle.

Resolving problems with gold, time values blocking tiles at the top left of the screen.

Corrected bug

Bug that gets stuck in the lower block if the upper block is destroyed with the Titan turret between the two blocks up and down.

Bug with 2 blood donation options on the blood donation bus.

Bug with unlocking two achievement. (players who download existing versions will remain unlocked)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2491131 Depot 2491131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link