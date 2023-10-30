Split Square 10-30 Patch Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 12574080 · Last edited 30 October 2023 – 18:09:35 UTC by Wendy

Change

Modifying Tutorial

Mark the operation button on the re-roll button as well.

Increase the time the tooltip is shown when entering battle.

Resolving problems with gold, time values blocking tiles at the top left of the screen.

Corrected bug

Bug that gets stuck in the lower block if the upper block is destroyed with the Titan turret between the two blocks up and down.

Bug with 2 blood donation options on the blood donation bus.

Bug with unlocking two achievement. (players who download existing versions will remain unlocked)