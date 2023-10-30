Update 0.9.0.8

Improvements:

Phoenix fire line AoE attacks have been redesigned

Void enemies have received redesigned AoE effects

Cave enemies have received redesigned AoE effects

Plenty of enemy AoE effects have been redesigned (Izamuth, map bosses, ...)

Balancing:

Descent Defense tower upgrades now do not get reset when the tower gets destroyed. This should make the Descent Defense event easier later during your run.

Fixes:

Fixed stats window re-opening when entering the skilltree if it has been closed with crafing or skill gem button in previous skill tree sessions

Fixed language setting not being saved and reset on game restart

Fixed smith and librarian triggering dialog at first interaction that not enough light is available to unlock new weapons/skills, even though you have enough light

Fixed wrong assigned minimap icon for awakened gatekeeper leaderboard stone in town

We want to thank you for your ongoing support! If you want to stay up to date with the ongoing development and chat with fellow players you are invited to join our discord.