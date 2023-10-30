Garden In! - Update 1.1.0 - The Halloween Update!

Hello gardeners!

The spooky season is in full swing, there is no better time for a ghostly update! 👻

For the 1.1.0 update we have prepared a lot of cool things!

We've added a new feature called the Botanical Mastery and some new things to be unlocked through it.

🏡Botanical Mastery🏡

After unlocking the second room, you'll get a new section inside the Trophy menu called the Botanical Mastery.

Inside this section you can find the Plant of the day and the Themed Packs.

You can select which Themed Pack you want to unlock and each point you get by growing a plant, will slowly add up and help you unlock new plants and decorations!

You can change at any time which Themed Pack you are currently unlocking, so don't be overwhelmed!

Take your time and unlock everything!

🌻Plant of the day🌻

Each day everyone will get a new Plant of the day.

If you plant the seed and let it grown, you will get some additional points when it's fully grown!

But remember, this bonus is applied to the first five seedling you plant this way.

🌽Cottagecore🌽

There is nothing better than going back to the countryside with some themed decorations.

6 new vases

5 new furniture

11 new decorations

1 new background

🎃Spooky Season🎃

The spookiest time of the year! Decorate your gardens with some ghostly furniture and some mystical new plants.

3 new plants

6 new vases

3 new furniture

9 new decorations

1 new background

🌱Plants and Seeds🌱

More combinations!

Six new plants, two for each type, are obtainable by hybridizing the various seeds.

Check them out in your herbarium for more information about them!

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42282744/879e2653ef314cdb06587cbb344b122f45a40095.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42282744/d32cc0113a7d07feea710e454c565a973ffb6ee7.png)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42282744/14d6c0a67fcf6bc35807fc285b5b51a755ca1921.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42282744/295442aa718a93fb0c5d8c9ebcbef2940aa8e509.png)[/url]

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42282744/f79e99a8e50c559824e57f5c111ca7cc5e54aec8.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42282744/916df2315a80682a7c2aaee67b56d5752102a993.png)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42282744/b77e76a200b047fa56a803350b5a84dde1a17160.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42282744/37c1c182db070d5013dee8280f5f3546e24e907c.png)[/url]

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42282744/854be35207bcfc93c7b213b73d367c755594a223.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42282744/9c4cb3efefaebe9146cbb34b248010fa08fd2330.png)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42282744/565cb5aca170b86c540ced3044e75173ed1a25f2.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42282744/922d021def2aac9dd266b789c794334b4a4060c3.png)[/url]

A little sneak peek of the different plants! Don't they all seem very nice? 👀

⚙️Quality of Life⚙️

🕹️Gamepad Support🕹️

Controller support has been added! You can plug your controller to your PC and it should automatically identify it and start playing comfortably.

The icons should also change to reflect the fact that the controller is being used.

🖥️DLSS🖥️

One more thing we have done is adding the Deep Learning Super Sampling or DLSS for short by Nvidia (requires RTX 20-series and above) and AMD FSR.

It's a small thing but can help make the game run better on lower end computers.

If you don't know what this is, don't worry about it.

We still have more things prepared until the end of the year, so I hope you will stick with us in this cozy journey!

Thank you for playing Garden In!

-The Dramatic Iceberg Team 🧊