 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Draft Day Sports: Pro Football 2024 update for 30 October 2023

Version 8.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12573869 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted Coach lineup logic
  • Disallow older coaches from unlimited contract resignings
  • Updates to DC getting reset incorrectly
  • Updates to empty backfield analysis
  • Updates to FA offer evaluation
  • Fix to division counts of signees
  • Fix for trophy display
  • Fix for DE Bonus listings

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2625351 Depot 2625351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link