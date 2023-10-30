- Adjusted Coach lineup logic
- Disallow older coaches from unlimited contract resignings
- Updates to DC getting reset incorrectly
- Updates to empty backfield analysis
- Updates to FA offer evaluation
- Fix to division counts of signees
- Fix for trophy display
- Fix for DE Bonus listings
Draft Day Sports: Pro Football 2024 update for 30 October 2023
Version 8.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
