The spookiest update is out!

Boo, Settlers!

Halloween’s tomorrow! To celebrate we’ve prepared a little update that will help you bring the spooky atmosphere to your settlement 🎃

What’s waiting for you:

🌱 Grow pumpkins on your farms

🥟 Prepare delicious pumpkin dumplings (pumplings if you will) for your settlers

👻 Evoke the Halloween spirit with new spooky decorations

🎃 Wear one of four new accessories and become a real pumpkinhead

The skeletons teased in the last WIP post unfortunately couldn’t make it to our Halloween party, but they will arrive as soon as they can in the future magical update 💀 There is Mr. Ghost, though!

🐁 Mice are now shown on the cow island trader

🐦 Kewi nest for new save files will have a higher building priority

Have a spooky Halloween! 🦇

— Alex, Community Developer from Different Tales 🦆

