 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gym Empire update for 30 October 2023

Auto Save and Environment Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12573771 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Latest Update including:

  • Auto Save
  • Delete Save Files
  • Cars added to environment
  • Click bar charts to see value
  • Monthly round-up fixes
  • Client Happiness added to Members sections
  • Costs added for Walls and Floors

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 756301 Depot 756301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link