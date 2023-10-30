RuneLight 0.2

New Content

Weapons Rework

weapon system split into 2 parts, the weapons and the elements

4 base weapons to choose from

4 element modifiers to add,mix, and match

overall twice as many unique weapon experiences

Enemy Rework

reworked the forest map, adding 15 new enemies

temporarily removed the island map

the temple has all of the old out of date enemies

Reworked Modifiers

modifiers are no longer procedurally generated

each modifier is now hand crafted and has two upgrades

Other Notable Changes

reworked a lot of the art and visuals

redid the menu system

added full controller support

What Comes Next

This update took way longer to complete than I thought it would, and I definitely went silent for the last couple months there. I would like to remedy this by releasing monthly progress updates detailing what I've been working on. I've already began planning the next major update, and am excited to share what comes next. things to expect: