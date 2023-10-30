RuneLight 0.2

New Content
Weapons Rework
- weapon system split into 2 parts, the weapons and the elements
- 4 base weapons to choose from
- 4 element modifiers to add,mix, and match
- overall twice as many unique weapon experiences
Enemy Rework
- reworked the forest map, adding 15 new enemies
- temporarily removed the island map
- the temple has all of the old out of date enemies
Reworked Modifiers
- modifiers are no longer procedurally generated
- each modifier is now hand crafted and has two upgrades
Other Notable Changes
- reworked a lot of the art and visuals
- redid the menu system
- added full controller support
What Comes Next
This update took way longer to complete than I thought it would, and I definitely went silent for the last couple months there. I would like to remedy this by releasing monthly progress updates detailing what I've been working on. I've already began planning the next major update, and am excited to share what comes next. things to expect:
- Reintroduction of the Island map, with new enemies and visuals to match the Forest Map
- Adding a higher emphasis on builds and run variety
- over 50+ new modifiers
Changed files in this update