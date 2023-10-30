 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Loop update for 30 October 2023

Legendary Update: 6 New Chapters and 100 New Levels!

Share · View all patches · Build 12573615 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With this amazing update to our game, we're offering you more fun and excitement. Expand your adventure with 6 new chapters and 100 new levels. Redesigned visuals reflect the unique atmosphere of each chapter, while new music and sound effects make your game even more enchanting. The revamped user interface makes the game more user-friendly and seamless. Come back to the game, enjoy this significant update, and boost your fun by diving into new levels. Are you ready for more excitement and adventure? Download our update now and explore!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2346492 Depot 2346492
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link