Patch notes: V 0.2.10.093

Build 12573572 · Last edited 30 October 2023 – 16:13:16 UTC by Wendy

The following improvements were implemented:

Added one hour of tolerance when initiating maintenance shutdown or start-up.

The following bugs were fixed:

Fixed bug of reconnecting to the city without being requested.

Fixed bug with going up or down stairs in the reactor core.

COOP: Fixed host crash bug when connecting a player.

COOP: Fixed bug in the chat window that prevented pressing the Enter key.

COOP: Improved overall latency by minimizing packets exchanged by the host with clients.

This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

