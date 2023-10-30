 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nucleares update for 30 October 2023

Patch notes: V 0.2.10.093

Share · View all patches · Build 12573572 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following improvements were implemented:

  • Added one hour of tolerance when initiating maintenance shutdown or start-up.

The following bugs were fixed:

  • Fixed bug of reconnecting to the city without being requested.

  • Fixed bug with going up or down stairs in the reactor core.

  • COOP: Fixed host crash bug when connecting a player.

  • COOP: Fixed bug in the chat window that prevented pressing the Enter key.

  • COOP: Improved overall latency by minimizing packets exchanged by the host with clients.

This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

We are waiting for you in the game's Discord!

Changed files in this update

Contenido Basico Depot 1428421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link