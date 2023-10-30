Patch notes: V 0.2.10.093

The following improvements were implemented:
- Added one hour of tolerance when initiating maintenance shutdown or start-up.
The following bugs were fixed:
Fixed bug of reconnecting to the city without being requested.
Fixed bug with going up or down stairs in the reactor core.
COOP: Fixed host crash bug when connecting a player.
COOP: Fixed bug in the chat window that prevented pressing the Enter key.
COOP: Improved overall latency by minimizing packets exchanged by the host with clients.
This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!
