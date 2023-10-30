Beat Saber v1.33.0 Update with The Rolling Stones Music Pack Released

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Experience rock legends – The Rolling Stones – in Beat Saber. The new 11-song music pack features some of their biggest hits like "Paint It Black," along with new tracks from their latest album “Hackney Diamonds.” Get the pack and play now.

Tracklist:

Angry

Bite My Head Off

Can’t You Hear Me Knocking

Gimme Shelter

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

Live by the Sword

Mess it Up

Paint It Black

Start Me Up

Sympathy For The Devil

Whole Wide World

Release notes:

Added: The Rolling Stones Music Pack including 11 songs and a new environment

Added: Main Menu The Rolling Stones takeover

Updated: Credits

Improved: saber slash SFX sounds are respecting the overall volume of the songs

Fixed: The player is able to slice the blocks while they’re despawning

[Level Editor]