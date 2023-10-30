Beat Saber v1.33.0 Update with The Rolling Stones Music Pack Released

Experience rock legends – The Rolling Stones – in Beat Saber. The new 11-song music pack features some of their biggest hits like "Paint It Black," along with new tracks from their latest album “Hackney Diamonds.” Get the pack and play now.
Tracklist:
- Angry
- Bite My Head Off
- Can’t You Hear Me Knocking
- Gimme Shelter
- (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
- Live by the Sword
- Mess it Up
- Paint It Black
- Start Me Up
- Sympathy For The Devil
- Whole Wide World
Release notes:
- Added: The Rolling Stones Music Pack including 11 songs and a new environment
- Added: Main Menu The Rolling Stones takeover
- Updated: Credits
- Improved: saber slash SFX sounds are respecting the overall volume of the songs
- Fixed: The player is able to slice the blocks while they’re despawning
[Level Editor]
- Added: Notes Per Second indicator
- Improved: BPM Tool
- Fixed: Debug “Overdraw” mode
Changed depots in editorprivate_env2 branch