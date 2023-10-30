 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beat Saber update for 30 October 2023

Beat Saber v1.33.0 Update with The Rolling Stones Music Pack Released

Share · View all patches · Build 12573555 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Experience rock legends – The Rolling Stones – in Beat Saber. The new 11-song music pack features some of their biggest hits like "Paint It Black," along with new tracks from their latest album “Hackney Diamonds.” Get the pack and play now.

Tracklist:

  • Angry
  • Bite My Head Off
  • Can’t You Hear Me Knocking
  • Gimme Shelter
  • (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
  • Live by the Sword
  • Mess it Up
  • Paint It Black
  • Start Me Up
  • Sympathy For The Devil
  • Whole Wide World

Release notes:

  • Added: The Rolling Stones Music Pack including 11 songs and a new environment
  • Added: Main Menu The Rolling Stones takeover
  • Updated: Credits
  • Improved: saber slash SFX sounds are respecting the overall volume of the songs
  • Fixed: The player is able to slice the blocks while they’re despawning

[Level Editor]

  • Added: Notes Per Second indicator
  • Improved: BPM Tool
  • Fixed: Debug “Overdraw” mode

Changed depots in editorprivate_env2 branch

View more data in app history for build 12573555
Beat Saber Content Depot 620981
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link