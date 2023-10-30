Fish & Ships update release date & new fools announcement!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Fools! Developer Dan here to bring you the good news you’ve been waiting for!

The wait is finally over! Mark your calendars for November 6th when the fresh out of the water FREE update Fish & Ships will be released on Steam! On the same day, we will also release our brand new pack of fools called Water Garden Duo! This update brings a lot of content to spice up your game, but also to increase the overall performance of the game. Notably, the loading times are significantly reduced.

In our previous announcements, we’ve talked a lot about the new ships, but how about the new fishes?

Here they are! Behold Mikoi the Koi-Pop Princess and Master Noh, the paddle of lightning. Watch in awe as both these Fools harnessed the special ability of overcharging their reflect action to perform unique and spectacular feats.

Mikoi the koi fish mesmerizes with its beautiful scales in sea minor… Mikoi’s powerful vocal prowess unleashes a devastating resonance blast that affects every enemy on screen, but also deals damage to the ship. Legend has it that when Mikoi joins your adventures, her melodic abilities extend to covering entire songs. I wonder if there is any truth to that claim…

Noh the cat fish has whiskers as pointed as a CAT-ana… Master Noh’s special ability allows him to travel at lightning speed to strike every enemy on its way.

The console update is also coming along the way a bit later in November. The console update will place versions on par with the same content on every platform.

