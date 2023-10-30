 Skip to content

Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 30 October 2023

Patch v1.3.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12573442 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where too many dwarves could be on the clan
  • Fixed a bug where dwarves would have the wrong beard color in battle
  • Fixed a few bugs in Endless Battles

