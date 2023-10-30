- Fixed a bug where too many dwarves could be on the clan
- Fixed a bug where dwarves would have the wrong beard color in battle
- Fixed a few bugs in Endless Battles
Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 30 October 2023
Patch v1.3.4
