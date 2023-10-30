Dynaforce V2.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12573419 · Last edited 30 October 2023 – 17:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Removed Game Modes:

Kill Confirmed

Rush

Search and Destroy

Game modes that are not part of our future update plans have been removed from Dynaforce because they deviated from the core concept.



In this update, we have also addressed several issues and made various improvements:

We resolved the issue of small appearances of enemy and friendly characters and added new characters.

Fixed the aiming issue.

Improved animations.

Conducted comprehensive optimization.

Reduced the number of maps to 2 and added new maps.

Additionally, we have made enhancements in VFX (Visual Effects) and SFX (Sound Effects).

Implemented various fixes.

Tank and Helicopter System

Artillery and Deployable Weapons

For sponsorship and communication, please contact us at exteerstudio@gmail.com.

[Image]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44517033/af9389837aba6d6e1a186f008549c2bcf0929998.png[/img]