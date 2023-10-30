 Skip to content

Dynaforce update for 30 October 2023

Dynaforce V2.0 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello, Dynaforce V2.0 is now live. With this update, we have transitioned to the core concept of Dynaforce, which is the "low-poly" concept. We've made significant changes in Dynaforce.

Removed Game Modes:

  • Kill Confirmed
  • Rush
  • Search and Destroy
  • Game modes that are not part of our future update plans have been removed from Dynaforce because they deviated from the core concept.

In this update, we have also addressed several issues and made various improvements:

  • We resolved the issue of small appearances of enemy and friendly characters and added new characters.
  • Fixed the aiming issue.
  • Improved animations.
  • Conducted comprehensive optimization.
  • Reduced the number of maps to 2 and added new maps.
  • Additionally, we have made enhancements in VFX (Visual Effects) and SFX (Sound Effects).
  • Implemented various fixes.

Other Features We Plan to Introduce with Future Updates:

  • Tank and Helicopter System

  • Artillery and Deployable Weapons

For sponsorship and communication, please contact us at exteerstudio@gmail.com.

[Image]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44517033/af9389837aba6d6e1a186f008549c2bcf0929998.png[/img]

