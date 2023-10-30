Dynaforce V2.0 Update

Hello, Dynaforce V2.0 is now live. With this update, we have transitioned to the core concept of Dynaforce, which is the "low-poly" concept. We've made significant changes in Dynaforce.
Removed Game Modes:
- Kill Confirmed
- Rush
- Search and Destroy
- Game modes that are not part of our future update plans have been removed from Dynaforce because they deviated from the core concept.
-
In this update, we have also addressed several issues and made various improvements:
- We resolved the issue of small appearances of enemy and friendly characters and added new characters.
- Fixed the aiming issue.
- Improved animations.
- Conducted comprehensive optimization.
- Reduced the number of maps to 2 and added new maps.
- Additionally, we have made enhancements in VFX (Visual Effects) and SFX (Sound Effects).
- Implemented various fixes.
Other Features We Plan to Introduce with Future Updates:
-
Tank and Helicopter System
- Artillery and Deployable Weapons
For sponsorship and communication, please contact us at exteerstudio@gmail.com.
[Image]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44517033/af9389837aba6d6e1a186f008549c2bcf0929998.png[/img]
Changed files in this update