 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Star Farmer update for 30 October 2023

Mini Voyager Update for Star Farmer: Warlock of the Universe

Share · View all patches · Build 12573353 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With Bullet Heaven Fest upon us, the Mini Voyager Update is now live with everything in from the month since launch:

  • Mini Bosses from Planet 10 onward at every difficulty
  • New Powers
  • Collectables in Space to find
  • Planet Modifiers added (each planet has a 50% chance to receive a modifier. Modifiers can include things like more or less enemies, more treasure, more obstacles, etc.)
  • Rest Areas added to Planet 10 (these recover your health once you reach them)
  • A big optimisation pass that should see significant performance improvements for some players (this also includes a major change with a new toon-style shader now used for the game)
  • New Collectables to find
  • New Buddies to collect

Enjoy! 🌱

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2398901 Depot 2398901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link