Mini Voyager Update for Star Farmer: Warlock of the Universe

With Bullet Heaven Fest upon us, the Mini Voyager Update is now live with everything in from the month since launch:
- Mini Bosses from Planet 10 onward at every difficulty
- New Powers
- Collectables in Space to find
- Planet Modifiers added (each planet has a 50% chance to receive a modifier. Modifiers can include things like more or less enemies, more treasure, more obstacles, etc.)
- Rest Areas added to Planet 10 (these recover your health once you reach them)
- A big optimisation pass that should see significant performance improvements for some players (this also includes a major change with a new toon-style shader now used for the game)
- New Buddies to collect
Enjoy! 🌱
