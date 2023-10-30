 Skip to content

Disinfection update for 30 October 2023

Patch 0.07c

Patch 0.07c

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bugfixes:
  • Fixed clients getting stuck on a black screen if the host leaves the session,
  • Fixed Seekers not chasing/attacking client-side player ghosts,
  • Fixed wall monster having a constant ghostly appearance, instead of fading into view sporadically,
  • Infection Eyeball now doesn’t trigger a second death if a player is already dying,
Polish:
  • Added mouse sensitivity to options menu,
  • Added mouse X and Y invert to options menu,
  • Added keyboard control settings to options menu,
  • Gave more space to the Team Stats, so long names fit,
  • Added player death counter to Stats,
  • Added player cleanups counter to Stats,
  • Player deaths and cleanups are now saved to file & cloud sync,
  • Adjusted Seeker sight distance,
  • Added Afterlife countdown timer,
  • Mission now ends when all players are dead and when the Afterlife counter has reached zero
  • Weakening the Infection now adds time,
  • Getting hurt by Seekers now decreases time,
  • Getting too close to the Infection Source now decreases time,
  • Infection Eyeball now doesn’t look around during cooldown.
  • Added Lymph Nodes to the Afterlife, these will be the Nodes players will have to destroy.

