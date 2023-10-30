Patch 0.07c

Bugfixes:
- Fixed clients getting stuck on a black screen if the host leaves the session,
- Fixed Seekers not chasing/attacking client-side player ghosts,
- Fixed wall monster having a constant ghostly appearance, instead of fading into view sporadically,
- Infection Eyeball now doesn’t trigger a second death if a player is already dying,
Polish:
- Added mouse sensitivity to options menu,
- Added mouse X and Y invert to options menu,
- Added keyboard control settings to options menu,
- Gave more space to the Team Stats, so long names fit,
- Added player death counter to Stats,
- Added player cleanups counter to Stats,
- Player deaths and cleanups are now saved to file & cloud sync,
- Adjusted Seeker sight distance,
- Added Afterlife countdown timer,
- Mission now ends when all players are dead and when the Afterlife counter has reached zero
- Weakening the Infection now adds time,
- Getting hurt by Seekers now decreases time,
- Getting too close to the Infection Source now decreases time,
- Infection Eyeball now doesn’t look around during cooldown.
- Added Lymph Nodes to the Afterlife, these will be the Nodes players will have to destroy.
