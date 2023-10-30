 Skip to content

Out of Ore update for 30 October 2023

Hotfix 0.19.5! Controls are back to normal!

Controls now back to normal so all presets/setups made in 0.18 work
Drivetrain, camera and alot of other vehicle issues fixed in this hotfix

  • Control Joystick Axises reverted to before update (Big Apologies for this issue)
  • Camera is faster to reduce nausia
  • Focused Follow Cam now act as the old bucket cam
  • Vehicles should have less accelleration
  • Dozer ITS Fixed
  • Dozer ITS now has its own controls
  • Dozer 1st torque issue fixed
  • Auto F/R should now be more decisive
  • Sounds not obeying sound settings fixed
  • Big Excavators exhaust fixed
  • GPS Fixed for Excavators with attachments
  • Grader now works
  • GPS for the grader works
  • Fixed Tunneler

Best regards
Christian

