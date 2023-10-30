Hotfix 0.19.5! Controls are back to normal!

Controls now back to normal so all presets/setups made in 0.18 work
Drivetrain, camera and alot of other vehicle issues fixed in this hotfix
- Control Joystick Axises reverted to before update (Big Apologies for this issue)
- Camera is faster to reduce nausia
- Focused Follow Cam now act as the old bucket cam
- Vehicles should have less accelleration
- Dozer ITS Fixed
- Dozer ITS now has its own controls
- Dozer 1st torque issue fixed
- Auto F/R should now be more decisive
- Sounds not obeying sound settings fixed
- Big Excavators exhaust fixed
- GPS Fixed for Excavators with attachments
- Grader now works
- GPS for the grader works
- Fixed Tunneler
Best regards
Christian
Changed files in this update