TraumaCore Violence update for 30 October 2023

"Huh. Okay..." SLIDE ISSUE MITIGATED

Last edited by Wendy

OKAY so I think I finally actually found the line of code causing the slide bug, and while I don't think its entirely fixed (there's still one way to activate it I don't really understand) the way I've most commonly seen people activating it is for-sure fixed.

so that and a bug that let you shotgun out of the teleport animation so you could go flying through walls at insane speeds has also been fixed.

Have fun! and be sure to join the Discade Discord if you wanna share clips, speedrun times, highscores, or bug findings!

Discade Server

