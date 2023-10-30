 Skip to content

Princess & Conquest update for 30 October 2023

Spookfest 2023 🎃

Last edited by Wendy

Time for another Spookfest! Get the new costumes for all the Free DLC characters by participating in the ingame event!





The Spookfest is always on between the 28th of October and the 2nd of November!

