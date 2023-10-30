-We've added the Subway Map
-We've added the Lab Map
-Fixed issues with maps not appearing during to un-unique map IDS
-Fixed map not appearing for Grounds when Rose is outside.
-When viewing map with no data, Map Name will no longer appear and will instead show the map area name.
Spiritus update for 30 October 2023
Version 0.6.6 (Beta 2)
Changed files in this update