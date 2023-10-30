 Skip to content

Spiritus update for 30 October 2023

Version 0.6.6 (Beta 2)

-We've added the Subway Map
-We've added the Lab Map
-Fixed issues with maps not appearing during to un-unique map IDS
-Fixed map not appearing for Grounds when Rose is outside.
-When viewing map with no data, Map Name will no longer appear and will instead show the map area name.

Changed files in this update

